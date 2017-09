Another preview of new album Take Me Apart.

Kelela has released ‘Frontline’, the second track to be taken from her upcoming debut album, Take Me Apart.

The single debuted on an episode of HBO’s Insecure yesterday (September 3), and follows ‘LMK’, which was released last month. It’s the opening track from Take Me Apart, which arrives on October 6.

Listen below and see what our reviewers made of ‘LMK’ in Singles Club.

