He previously promised the album is coming next year.

Kevin Shields has offered the first details of what the upcoming My Bloody Valentine album will sound like.

“This one is like if somebody took [MBV] and dropped some acid on it or created a dimensional clash or something,” the guitarist tells Rolling Stone. “It’s all over the place.”

Shields is slightly critical of 2013’s mbv in retrospect, calling it “more meandery and not as concise” as what will follow. He also shoots down any chance of a surprise release, which slightly marred the band’s unexpected return by crashing their website and making the album unavailable to fans.

“I want it to be more organized,” Shields says. Citing his interest in analog recording, he notes he wants the album to run the traditional 40-minute LP length and contain roughly seven tracks. “It could turn out to be only five tracks. I hope not, but I don’t want it to be a double album and I don’t want it to be really long.”

