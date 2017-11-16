Emo rapper Lil Peep has died, aged 21

Nov 16 2017

A cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

New York-based artist Lil Peep, known for mixing hip-hop and emo styles, has died at the age of 21. Diplo, Lil B and Peep’s tour mate Post Malone are among those to have paid tribute.

The news is confirmed by Peep’s manager, Chase Ortega, who wrote on Twitter that he’d “been expecting this call for a year.” A cause of death is yet to be established, although reports suggest the rapper – real name Gustav Åhr – suffered a drug overdose.

Tributes to the fast-rising artist have since been left on social media by Juicy J, Metro Boomin and more.

Lil Peep released his debut album, Come Over When You’re Sober (Part One), in August. A statement from his team is expected later today.

