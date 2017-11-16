Emo rapper Lil Peep has died, aged 21

A cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

New York-based artist Lil Peep, known for mixing hip-hop and emo styles, has died at the age of 21. Diplo, Lil B and Peep’s tour mate Post Malone are among those to have paid tribute.

The news is confirmed by Peep’s manager, Chase Ortega, who wrote on Twitter that he’d “been expecting this call for a year.” A cause of death is yet to be established, although reports suggest the rapper – real name Gustav Åhr – suffered a drug overdose.

Tributes to the fast-rising artist have since been left on social media by Juicy J, Metro Boomin and more.

peep had so much more to do man he was constantly inspiring me. I dont feel good man — diplo (@diplo) November 16, 2017

I remember Lil peep telling me he is against the sexual abuse of women and people in the music industry… I will continue to push his vision thank you – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) November 16, 2017

RIP Peep — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) November 16, 2017

in the short time that i knew you, you were a great friend to me and a great person. your music changed the world and it'll never be the same. i love you bud. forever pic.twitter.com/tpbxpkf4f4 — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) November 16, 2017

Lil Peep released his debut album, Come Over When You’re Sober (Part One), in August. A statement from his team is expected later today.