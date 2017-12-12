Blonded moves to Los Santos.

A new radio station curated by Frank Ocean has been added to Grand Theft Auto V, as part of the popular open world game’s new update, ‘Doomsday Heist’.

Named after his Blonded Radio show on Apple Music, this video game version features the same hosts and vibe. You’ll hear Vegyn, Roof Access and Federico Aliprandi, as well as chats from Ocean who selects the music.

His choices are wide ranging including Drexciya, Burial and Aphex Twin, Marvin Gaye, Curtis Mayfield, Panda Bear, Future, Lil Uzi Vert and more. It also features some of Ocean’s recent tracks including ‘Chanel’ and ‘Provider’, the latter of which includes a shout out to Aphex Twin.

Take a look at the full tracklist below via Pitchfork and get the update starting today.

Todd Rundgren – ‘International Feel’

Panda Bear – ‘Mr. Noah’

Frank Ocean – ‘Provider’

ScHoolboy Q – ‘Kno Ya Wrong’ [ft. Lance Skiiiwalker]

SWV – ‘Rain’

Joy Again – ‘On a Farm’

Frank Ocean – ‘Ivy’

Curtis Mayfield – ‘So In Love’

Marvin Gaye – ‘When Did You Stop Loving Me, When Did I Stop Loving You’

Les Ya Toupas Du Zaire – ‘Je Ne Bois Pas Beaucoup’

Drexciya – ‘Andreaen Sand Dunes’

JAY-Z – ‘Dead Presidents II’

Frank Ocean – ‘Crack Rock’

M.C. Mack – ‘EZ Come EZ Go’

Aphex Twin – ‘IZ-US’

Burial – ‘Hiders’

Future – ‘Codeine Crazy’

Frank Ocean – ‘Chanel’

Lil Uzi Vert – ‘For Real’

Migos – ‘First 48’

Suspect – ‘Fbg’

Frank Ocean – ‘Nights’

Gunna – ‘YSL’ [ft. Playboi Carti]

Chief Keef – ‘Winnin’ [ft. King Louie]

Lil’ Sko – ‘Miss White Cocaine’

JME – ‘Man Don’t Care’ [ft. Giggs]

(Sandy) Alex G – ‘Master’

Frank Ocean – ‘Pretty Sweet’