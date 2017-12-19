Mixpak release 2017 Holiday Bundle compilation

An early present from Mixpak.

Mixpak have unveiled their 2017 Holiday Bundle, a free compilation featuring unreleased tracks, remixes and more.

The collection includes new remixes from Jubliee and Florentino, as well as a Blastah edit of Lorenzo Senni’s ‘pointillistic’. The release also highlights original tracks from label favorites including Tygapaw, Merca Bae, Nemesis and more.

The collection also includes plenty of Baltimore club, baile funk and riddims to go around and an edit of Future’s ‘Feed Me Dope’ for good measure. Download it here, listen to DJ Chalice’s great ‘Dark Flute On Tap’ and check out the tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. Jubilee – ‘Wine Up’ ft. Hoodcelebrityy (Florentino Remix)

02. Lava Dome – ‘Balenciaga Denim Riddim’

03. DJ Chalice – ‘Dark Flute On Tap’

04. Tygapaw – ‘Applause Ha’

05. Nemesis – ‘Up’

06. Architect – ‘Neptunes Riddim’

07. Future – ‘Feed Me Dope’ (Santa Muerte Edit)

08. King Doudou x Rye Rye x MC 2D – ‘Shake It Danca’

09. Don Sinini – ‘LTK’

10. NewAgeMuzik – ‘DMs (Kastle x bk beats Remix)’

11. Merca Bae – ‘Said Riddim’

12. Anz – ‘Gas Dem’

13. Gafacci x Moni – ‘Juana’ ft. Joey B

14. Uninamise – ‘Flex Is War’

15. Lorenzo Senni – ‘Pointillistic (blastah Edit)’

16. Lizzo – ‘Deep (Jubilee Remix)’