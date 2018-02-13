Larry Heard announces new Mr. Fingers LP Cerebral Hemispheres

As Mr. Fingers, Heard was responsible for some of the biggest Chicago house tracks of all time, including the legendary ‘Can You Feel It’.

Larry Heard has announced Cerebral Hemispheres, his first LP under the Mr. Fingers moniker in 25 years. The album will be released via his Alleviated Records imprint on April 13. It follows the Mr. Fingers 2016 EP, which was released, you guessed it, two years ago.

You can get a taste of what’s to come from Cerebral Hemispheres with ‘Electron’ below. Pre-order (and preview) the album here.

