The festival’s first iteration at its new Brockwell Park home.

Field Day has announced new additions to its 2018 festival including rising UK rapper IAMDDB, Young Marco and a back-to-back DJ set from Objekt and Batu.

They join other previously announced artists including Erykah Badu, Jeff Mills, Fever Ray and Moses Sumney.

Field Day takes place June 1-2. Take a look at the lineup below and buy tickets here.