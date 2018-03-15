Visit MJ Cole’s gin factory-turned-studio in east London

A UKG legend pulls back the curtain on his studio.

MJ Cole has been an integral part of the UK garage scene for over two decades. He’s not just a throwback artist; through a constant process of reinvention and collaboration he’s managed to remain relevant while many of his UKG peers have fallen off the radar.

Cole’s studio – which is located in a former gin factory in east London – is part of a creative hub for some of the most prolific producers and musicians in London. We jumped at the chance to get a tour of his space, where he explained his setup and his love for vintage pianos, including his beloved Rhodes.

Stay tuned for MJ Cole’s new track, which drops on March 22.