East End Dubs’ custom studio is a cutting-edge synth paradise

A studio unlike any we’ve ever seen.

London-based techno producer East End Dubs popped up back in 2012 releasing deep house on Kote Records and hasn’t taken a breath since, self-releasing over a dozen EPs on his own East End Dubs Recordings label and curating the Eastenderz imprint while DJing all over the globe.

East End Dubs is also a serious hardware enthusiast. Back in 2015 he decided to remodel a room in his house and convert it into a proper studio complete with cutting-edge synths, modular gear and drum machines. He even dug two feet under the floor to create an air gap for optimum acoustics. Now that’s dedication.

Watch above and check out some of his gear up close in the photo gallery below.

Watch next: Visit MJ Cole’s gin factory-turned-studio in east London