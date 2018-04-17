Lotic announces debut album Power

Hear the first single ‘Hunted’ now.

Houston-born and Berlin-based producer Lotic has unveiled their debut album Power, out this summer via Tri Angle. Today you can hear the first single ‘Hunted’, which marks the first time the producer sings.

“It originally started as an empowerment album,” Lotic said in a statement. “I felt that I needed to offer something outside of myself, as sort of a healing moment. And then I lost my apartment. Mentally, I could only work on music once every three months or something. The question of what would be empowering — the answer to that changed so often over a two-year period. I had to figure out who I was all over again. With this record, I went back and incorporated all of my musical selves.”

Power follows the deconstructed club pioneer’s debut EP, Heterocetera, as well as two mixtapes on Janus, Agitations and Damsel In Distress. The latter ranked in our top 20 albums of 2014.

Look for Power July 13 via Tri Angle. Find the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Love and Light’

02. ‘Hunted’

03. ‘Bulletproof’

04. ‘Distribution of Care’

05. ‘The Warp and the Weft’

06. ‘Resilience’

07. ‘Fragility’

08. ‘Nerve’

09. ‘Heart’

10. ‘Power’

11. ‘Solace’

Vinyl-only bonus track: ‘Burn A Print.’