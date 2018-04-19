Kanye West has two albums coming out in June

Including a collaborative release with Kid Cudi.

Kanye West will release two new albums in June, he revealed on his recently reactivated Twitter account.

The follow-up to 2016’s The Life Of Pablo will be out June 1 and consists of seven songs. A week later will see the June 8 release of a collaborative album with Kid Cudi under the name Kids See Ghost.

West originally announced the follow-up to The Life Of Pablo in 2016 under the name Turbografx 16, but a great deal has happened since then. The Saint Pablo tour came to an abrupt end in November 2016 after botched performances where the rapper went on extended rants before being hospitalized for “temporary psychosis” after an apparent nervous breakdown. With the exception of a few public appearances (including a meeting with Donald Trump and an appearance at the March For Our Lives), he has mostly kept a low profile in Wyoming where he has been working on new music.

