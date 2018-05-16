Baba Stiltz joins XL Recordings with Showtime EP

Watch the video for ‘Maze’ now.

Swedish producer and Studio Barnhus regular Baba Stiltz has signed to XL Recordings for a new four-track EP.

Titled Showtime, it’s described by Stiltz in a press release as a collection of songs recorded over the past couple of years. “They all represent things I’ve been going through, just day to day stuff; travelling, djing, meeting people, being alone a lot, falling in love, parties, hang overs etc,” he says.

“‘Showtime’ as a title just means it’s showtime. Before every gig, every day of travel. Always somewhere. Pressure, stress, excitement. Gig-economy self-loathing and megalomania.”

The EP is released on June 8, but XL is leading with the video for new track ‘Maze’, which you can watch below.

Stiltz’s debut album, Total, was released on Studio Barnhus in 2014, but since then his goofy brand of house music has also appeared on Unknown To The Unknown, The Trilogy Tapes, Public Possession and Born Free Records.

Baba Stiltz will also be performing his second ever live show (his first outside of Sweden) in London on June 27 at the Aspers Casino, Stratford – get tickets here.

Listen to Baba Stiltz’s 2016 FACT mix below.

