Eliane Radigue to premiere new composition at Australia’s Open Frame

Australia’s Open Frame festival announces a tantalizing lineup featuring Pan Daijing, William Basinski and more.

This year, Open Frame, the two-day festival run by Room40, is billed as a meditation on sonic beauty. Supporting this is an incredible looking lineup, featuring appearances from Charlemagne Palestine, Pan Daijing, Drew McDowell and Gail Priest.

Excitingly, the festival’s main event is a world premiere performance of “Occam XXIV”, a new piece from 86-year-old French electronic music vanguard Eliane Radigue. It’s her 24th composition and will be performed by Australian composer and musician Cat Hope.

Open Frame will take place next week on 28-29 June at Sydney’s Carriageworks. For more information and to grab tickets, head to the Open Frame microsite.

