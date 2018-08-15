Burial & Kode9 unite for FABRICLIVE 100

A monumental conclusion to the current strand of the beloved mix CD series.

UK pioneers Burial & Kode9 will come together to contribute a 74 minute mix for the 100th edition of FABRICLIVE. The tracklist is currently a mystery, but will be made known on the day of release, September 28.

Fabriclive 100 will mark the first time the producers have teamed up for a mix since Mary Anne Hobbs’ final show on Radio One in 2010.

According to a press release, “the mix reaches into obscure corners and a disorienting range of tempos across its 37 tracks”, whilst drawing from “gqom, juke and footwork to trance, jungle and grime, as well as a wealth of material that defies categorisation.”

The producers have a rich history together. Kode9’s label Hyperdub has released almost all of Burial’s music, including the now mythic 2007 album Untrue. In 2015, rumours would have it that either Kode9 or Burial himself graced Unsound festival with a set of unreleased Burial material.

Fabriclive 100 will be available on CD, Vinyl and digitally on September 28. The mix is available for preorder now. Check out the cover art below.

