Camden institution The Lock Tavern is closing

The legendary music venue and former FACT haunt will close its doors on August 28.

Camden’s The Lock Tavern – the intimate ‘rave pub’ that opened in 2004 on Chalk Farm Road – will officially close on August 28, Time Out reports.

Its closing party will see a one-off revival of the much-loved Blogger’s Delight, with residents Casper C, Skull, NikNikNik and Filthy Dukes returning to the pub for one last show. Check out the endearingly low-res video below to relive the halcyon days of the legendary spot.

According to Time Out, the venue has rumored to have been sold for a multi-million pound sum, which serves as a sad reminder of the struggle that live music venues have faced in the United Kingdom over the last decade.

The live music venue was a mainstay of noughties-era London, hosting early shows from Amy Winehouse, Adele and Florence Welsh, whilst more recently welcoming Run The Jewels and Kamasi Washington to its tiny stage.

The venue’s closure will come just a week after the launch of a new 24-hour venue in east London called FOLD. The Lock Tavern’s closing party takes place on August 27. Check out the event here.

