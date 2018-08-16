Aretha Franklin has died at the age of 76 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Aretha Franklin, the undisputed Queen of Soul who was the first woman ever to be inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame, has died today (August 16).

The singer died in her Detroit home after having been in hospice care for many months. She is survived by four sons. Watch her legendary 1971 performance at the Filmore West below.

The singer’s publicist confirmed the news to the Associated Press through a family statement.

“In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family”