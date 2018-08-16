Boston producer Isabella announces Whistle, her debut EP for Peder Mannerfelt Produktion

Ambient abstractions and pummelling nosebleed techno from the Boston native.

After appearing on their PM compilation, Isabella returns to Peder Mannerfelt Produktion with Whistle, her debut 12″ EP for the label.

Arriving September 14, Whistle combines ethereal ambient abstractions and pummelling techno for five unrelenting tracks. Listen to the ominous stomper ‘Residual’ now.

Whistle will be available digitally and on vinyl 12″ via Peder Mannerfelt Produktion on September 14. Checkout the trippy Via App-designed artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Dicey Takes Its Form’

02. ‘Penchant Disenchant’

03. ‘Vain’

04. ‘I Could Get You’

05. ‘Residual’

