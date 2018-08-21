FACT to host exclusive performances live from Berlin Atonal 2018

Extended live sessions from object blue, Hiro Kone, Fis and more.

This year, we’re joining forces with Berlin Atonal to host four unique live-streams, beamed directly from the heart of Kraftwerk, the former power plant in which Berlin’s Tresor night club is situated.

The performances will take place on August 22 and 23, and will feature extended live sessions from Fis & Mohammad Reza Mortasavi, object blue, Hiro Kone and Killer-Oma. Tune in via the FACT website, Facebook and YouTube pages.

FACT will be live-streaming tomorrow (August 22) from 10:00 – 12:00 GMT, and Thursday (August 23) at 14:00 – 14:45 GMT, 15:00 – 15:45 GMT and 16:00 – 16:45 GMT.

Berlin Atonal 2018 runs from August 22-26, and boasts an unmissable line-up, including performances from FACT favourites Beatrice Dillon, object blue, Objekt, Lucrecia Dalt and Lanark Artefax.

Festival passes are sold out, but day tickets are still available at the Atonal website.

