Mac Miller dead at age 26

His most recent album Swimming was released last month.

The rapper Mac Miller has died of an apparent overdose at age 26, TMZ reports. He was found unconscious and pronounced dead in his California home earlier today (September 7). Other details at this time are limited.

Miller, real name Malcolm McCromick, was a prolific artist who found crossover success with his 2013 album Watching Movies with the Sound Off, which featured collaborations with Schoolboy Q, Earl Sweatshirt, Jay Electronica, Diplo, Clams Casino, Flying Lotus and more. Another catalogue highlight, 2016’s The Divine Feminine, found the Pittsburgh deconstructing life lessons he’d learned from the women in his life.

Miller has had an open struggle with substance abuse. In 2013, he described his problems with lean to Complex: “I was so fucked up all the time it was bad. My friends couldn’t even look at me the same. I was lost.” This past May, the rapper was arrested for a DUI and hit and run after wrapping his car around utility pole.