FACT & The Warehouse Project to livestream Rush Hour in-store tomorrow

Spend the afternoon with an Amsterdam institution.

FACT will be livestreaming an in-store performance from Amsterdam’s Rush Hour tomorrow, featuring label head Antal, the inimitable San Proper, Juju & Jordash’s Jordan GCZ and Margie.

We are teaming up with The Warehouse Project to bring you an exclusive livestream of the event, which you can watch on FACT’s Facebook page.

Antal will kicks things off at midday (12-1), follows by sets from Margie (1-2) and Jordan (2-3), with San Proper closing the session in style (3-4).

The stream is a taster of what to expect at Rush Hour’s day and night party as part of this year’s edition of Manchester’s Warehouse Project, featuring Hunee, Moodymann, Sassy J, Soichi Terada and more. Tickets are available now.

