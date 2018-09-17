FACT & The Warehouse Project to livestream Rush Hour in-store tomorrow

By , Sep 17 2018

Photograph by: Michael Wilkin

Spend the afternoon with an Amsterdam institution.

FACT will be livestreaming an in-store performance from Amsterdam’s Rush Hour tomorrow, featuring label head Antal, the inimitable San Proper, Juju & Jordash’s Jordan GCZ and Margie.

We are teaming up with The Warehouse Project  to bring you an exclusive livestream of the event, which you can watch on FACT’s Facebook page.

Antal will kicks things off at midday (12-1), follows by sets from Margie (1-2) and Jordan (2-3), with San Proper closing the session in style (3-4).

The stream is a taster of what to expect at Rush Hour’s day and night party as part of this year’s edition of Manchester’s Warehouse Project, featuring Hunee, Moodymann, Sassy J, Soichi Terada and more. Tickets are available now.

Watch next: San Proper goes Against The Clock

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Hunee announced as London club XOYO’s new quarterly resident

Sep 10 2018

Hunee announced as London club XOYO's new quarterly resident
The Warehouse Project reveals massive lineup for 2018 season

Jul 25 2018

The Warehouse Project reveals massive lineup for 2018 season

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy