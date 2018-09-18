Watch FACT & The Warehouse Project’s livestream of Rush Hour’s in-store session

Rush Hour DJs spinning selections taken directly from the shelves of the finest record store in Amsterdam.

Ahead of the Rush Hour takeover of The Warehouse Project on October 13, FACT and WHP joined forces today (September 18) for an exclusive livestream of Rush Hour’s in-store session.

Label head Antal, Red Light Radio resident Margie, Magic Mountain High’s Jordan GCZ and the prince of Amsterdam himself San Proper each took control of the decks to spin some selections taken straight from the shelves of Rush Hour.

You can watch every minute of it below. Tickets for Rush Hour’s Day & Night party are still available – find them over at The Warehouse Project.

