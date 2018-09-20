Listen to Burial & Kode9’s exclusive mix for BBC 6 Music

Featuring tracks from DJ Lag, Jlin and SOPHIE.

Underground music power couple Burial & Kode9 played a world exclusive mix on Mary Anne Hobbs’ BBC 6 Radio show last night.

The mix features dark ambient interludes, ’90s hardcore classics and tracks from Speedy J, DJ Lag, Jlin and more. You can listen to whole thing over at the BBC iPlayer, and download the mix on the BBC iPlayer radio app.

The producers put together the mix in celebration of the last ever Fabriclive mix, which will see the UK pioneers coming together for a mix that features “gqom, juke and footwork to trance, jungle and grime, as well as a wealth of material that defies categorisation.”

The mix featured as part of 6 Music Recommends Burial Special, which saw Icelandic musician Ólafur Arnalds, cellist Lucinda Chua and producer Paleman speaking about the ways in Burial has influenced their music over the years.

Fabriclive 100 drops on September 28 and is available for preorder now.

