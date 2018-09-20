Kowton and Parris team up on collaborative 12″ for Rubadub

Two bass-heavy crunchers from Kowton and Parris.

Kowton and Parris have teamed up on a collaborative 12” for Glasgow’s Rubadub store.

Deep Concentration features two mixes on either side of the bass-heavy title track, one by Kowton and one by Parris. Kowton’s side is a stop-start piece of broken techno, while Parris adds a bit of 2-step swing for something that sounds like a proto-dubstep track.

The 12” arrives next month and is available for pre-order at the Rubadub website. It’s Parris’s first release since last year’s 2 Vultures EP on The Trilogy Tapes and Kowton’s first since last year’s Pea Soup/Iodine single on Livity Sound.

Listen to Kowton’s 2015 FACT mix below.

Read next: Parris is the DJ and producer who jettisoned dubstep to journey into space

