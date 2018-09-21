Brainfeeder marks 10 years with 4xLP vinyl box set, featuring 22 new tracks

Originally published on The Vinyl Factory

New music from the genre-busting home of Flying Lotus, Thundercat, Georgia Anne Muldrow and more.

Flying Lotus’ Brainfeeder label will mark its 10th anniversary with a new 4xLP box set, collecting 36 tracks from across the label roster.

Of these, 22 tracks are completely new, with the likes of Thundercat feat. BADBADNOTGOOD, Flying Lotus feat. BUSDRIVER, WOKE feat. George Clinton, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Ross from Friends and Dorian Concept lining up to drop previously unreleased material. It will be Clinton’s first release, following the news that he will release his new album with the label.

Listen to Flying Lotus’ remix of Brandon Coleman’s ‘Walk Free’ below.

The box set has been designed by Charles Munka (creator of the original Brainfeeder logo). The printed inners are housed in 3mm-spine sleeves, and are collected inside a rigid board box with outer slipcase featuring “Brainfeeder X” laser die cut logo, spot gloss details and obi-style band.

Brainfeeder X is released on November 16. Click here to pre-order a copy and check out the tracklist below.

Tracklist:

Vol. 01

01. Teebs – ‘Why Like This?

02. Jeremiah Jae – ‘$easons

03. Lapalux – ‘Without You (feat. Kerry Leatham)

04. Iglooghost – ‘Bug Thief

05. TOKiMONSTA – ‘Fallen Arches

06. Miguel Baptista Benedict – ‘Phemy

07. Matthewdavid – ‘Group Tea (feat. Flying Lotus)

08. Martyn – Masks

09. Mr. Oizo – Ham

10. Daedelus – Order Of The Golden Dawn

11. Jameszoo – Flake

12. Taylor McFerrin – Place In My Heart (feat. RYAT)

13. MONO/POLY – Needs Deodorant

14. Thundercat – Them Changes

15. DJ Paypal – Slim Trak VIP

16. Thundercat – Friend Zone (Ross from Friends Remix)

17. Brandon Coleman – Walk Free (Flying Lotus Remix) –

Vol. 02

01. Thundercat – King of the Hill (feat. BADBADNOTGOOD)

02. Lapalux – Opilio

03. Ross from Friends – Squaz

04. Georgia Anne Muldrow – Myrrh Song

05. Dorian Concept – Eigendynamik

06. Louis Cole – Thinking

07. Iglooghost – Yellow Gum

08. WOKE – The Lavishments of Light Looking (feat. George Clinton)

09. PBDY – Bring Me Down (feat. Salami Rose Joe Louis)

10. Jeremiah Jae – Black Salt

11. Flying Lotus – Ain’t No Coming Back (feat. BUSDRIVER)

12. Miguel Atwood-Ferguson – Kazaru

13. Taylor Graves – Goku

14. Little Snake – Delusions

15. Strangeloop – Beautiful Undertow

16. MONO/POLY – Funkzilla (feat. Seven Davis Jr)

17. Teebs – Birthday Beat

18. Moiré – Lisbon

19. Locust Toybox – Otravine

