Shackleton releases EP Furnace Of Guts on Woe To The Septic Heart!

The producer’s first release of 2018.

Skull Disco and Woe To The Septic Heart! founder Shackleton has today (September 21) released a surprise EP, Furnace Of Guts.

The psychedelic new two-tracker develops the esoteric sound of last year’s Behind The Glass EP with Anika, featuring the same murky synth sounds and kaleidoscopic knotty percussion.

‘Furnace Of Guts’ floats stuttering choral samples and feverish thumb piano over an ominous drone loop, whilst ‘Wakefulness and Obsession’ spins a polyphonic vocal montage into a propulsive drum pattern.

Furnace Of Guts is available to stream and download now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Furnace Of Guts’

02. ‘Wakefulness and Obsession’

