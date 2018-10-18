Raime launch new label with We Can’t Be That Far From The Beginning EP

UK production duo Raime – who have released projects with Blackest Ever Black and Diagonal –  have today (October 18) announced the launch of their own label, RR.

The imprint’s debut release is We Can’t Be That Far From The Beginning, a new three-track EP from the duo that builds upon the mutant grime and zombie dancehall of Am I Using Content Or Is Content Using Me?, their outstanding debut release for Mumdance & Logos’ Different Circles.

‘In Media Res’ weaves together sparse, choppy beats with disfigured Anime samples and murky bass to truly unsettling effect, evoking a sound that is a mixture between the skeletal avant-grime of early Rabit and the brutal sound design of Lotic.

We Can’t Be That Far From The Beginning is available digitally and on 12″ vinyl, including a special edition clear vinyl pressing limited to 300 copies, via Boomkat. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘In Medias Res’
02. ‘Do I Stutter’
03. ‘See Through Me, I Dare You’

Read next: The final frontier – How can dance music exist in digital space?

