Ricardo Villalobos to release Silent EP on Pressure Traxx

Chilean minimal techno producer Ricardo Villalobos today (October 18) teased the release of a new EP, Silent, on Frankfurt-based label Pressure Traxx.

According to Juno Records, Silent will feature two tracks, ‘Wispa’ and ‘909 Track’, and will arrive next months on November 19.

The EP will be Villalobos’s first solo release of 2018. Head over to Juno to hear snippets of both tracks.

