CTM Festival 2019 announces 20th anniversary theme

By , Oct 19 2018

Photograph by: CTM

The Berlin festival for “adventurous music and art” is turning 20.

CTM Festival has announced the theme for its 2019 edition. Under the title ‘Persistance’, the festival “examines the aesthetic and societal potentials and pains of perseverance, and of its opposite: the transient and the provisional”, says a press release.

As well as club events and concerts, CTM will be hosting daytime events such as artist talks, a lecture series and a festival exhibition. Additionally, the festival organisers will be running various workshops, including the
MusicMakers Hacklab with Peter Kirn (CDM) and the Research Networking Day with Humboldt University.

In addition, the CTM Radio Lab is calling for work from artists worldwide and relevant to fields of experimental music, sound art, radio art, new radio drama, and performance – with the selected works awarded a €5000 honorarium.

The commissioned works will premiere in the form of an installation or live performance at CTM 2019 and will be subsequently broadcast in Deutschlandfunk Kultur’s Klangkunst programme in spring 2019. The application deadline is September 9, 2018.

CTM Festival 2019 will take place from January 25 – February 3 in various venues across Berlin, including Berghain, HAU Hebbel am Ufer, and Kunstquartier Bethanien. The festival will also take place parallel to and in collaboration with transmediale – festival for art and digital culture.

The first programme announcement will be out in October, along with Early-Bird festival passes. Save the date!

Tags:

