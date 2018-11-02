Metro Boomin drops new album Not All Heroes Wear Capes

Featuring Gucci Mane, Young Thug, 21 Savage and more.

Atlanta super producer Metro Boomin has dropped Not All Heroes Wear Capes, his debut solo album.

The album features a stellar collection of guests, including Drake, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, Offset, Swae Lee, Kodak Black, Gunna, J Balvin and Wizkid.

The album follows collaborative albums Without Warning with Offset and 21 Savage and Double or Nothing with Big Sean, as well as slew of enormous singles including Post Malone’s ‘Congratulations’, Kodak Black’s ‘Tunnel Vision’ and Future’s ‘Mask Off’.

Not All Heroes Wear Capes is out now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ’10AM/Save The World’ [Feat. Gucci Mane]

02. ‘Overdue’ [Feat. Travis Scott]

03. ‘Don’t Come Out The House’ [Feat. 21 Savage]

04. ‘Dreamcatcher’ [Feat. Swae Lee & Travis Scott]

05. ‘Space Cadet’ [Feat. Gunna]

06. ’10 Freaky Girls’ [Feat. 21 Savage]

07. ‘Up To Something’ [Feat. Travis Scott & 21 Savage]

08. ‘Only 1 (Interlude)’ [Feat. Travis Scott]

09. ‘Lesbian’ [Feat. Gunna & Young Thug]

10. ‘Borrowed Love’ [Feat. Swae Lee & Wizkid]

11. ‘Only You’ [Feat. Wizkid, Offset & J Balvin]

12. ‘No More’ [Feat. Travis Scott, Kodak Black & 21 Savage]

13. ‘No Complaints’ [Feat. Offset & Drake] (Bonus Track)

