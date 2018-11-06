700 Bliss, Lotic and Yves Tumor confirmed for CTM Festival 2019

The Berlin festival celebrates its 20th anniversary with a stunning program.

Berlin arts and culture festival CTM – which takes place from January 25, 2019 to February 3, 2019 in various venues across the city – has announced the first wave of artists confirmed for its 2019 edition.

Under the theme of “Persistance”, artists including 700 Bliss, Lotic and Yves Tumor will join FACT favourites Eartheater, Lucy Railton and Tirzah for what is already shaping up to be an exceptional line up.

Additionally, the winners of this years CTM Radio Lab have been announced. Aurélie Nyirabikali Lierman and Israel Martínez will join the CTM 2019 program, before their work is broadcast on Deutschlandfunk Kultur’s Klangkunst programme and by the ORF Austrian Broadcasting Service.

Early bird passes for CTM 2019 are available now. See below for a list of all the confirmed acts so far.

CTM 2019 confirmed acts:

700 Bliss

9T Antiope & Rainer Kohlberger – “Nocebo”

Actress + Young Paint (Live AI/AV)

A Tribe Called Red

Colin Self – “Siblings”

Curl

DJ Haram

Eartheater

Erwan Keravec – “Sonneurs”

Gazelle Twin

Kai Whiston

Khyam Allami – “Kawalees: Part II”

Lotic – “Endless Power”

Lucy Railton – “Paradise 94”

Mina & MC Bryte [UK/GH]

Rabih Beaini & Pouya Pour-Amin Ensemble

Riobamba

Stefan Fraunberger – “Quellgeister #3 Bussd”

Temp-Illusion

Thomas Ankersmit – “Perceptual Geography”

Tirzah

Yves Tumor

Read next: Semibreve 2018 – A welcome blanket of drone and ambient music in Portugal