Earl Sweatshirt releases wonky new track ‘Nowhere2go’

Earl Sweatshirt has dropped a new track, ‘Nowhere2go’, following a series of mysterious videos teasing the release earlier this week.

Earl’s last album, I Don’t Like Shit I Don’t Go Outside, came out in 2015. Since then he has released a handful of singles including ‘Balance’, ‘Wind In My Sails’ and ‘Solace’.

He has also contributed production to projects by Mach-Hommy, Denmark Vessey, Medhane and King Krule, as well as recently featuring on Standing On The Corner’s The Atmosphere Phased at 120º and Went Blank When the Universe Collapsed and Vince Staples’ FM!.

‘Nowhere2go’ is out now. Listen to the track below.

