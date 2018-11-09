Kelsey Lu questions the romanticism of home on new track ‘Due West’

The new song features production from Rodaidh McDonald and Skrillex.

Multi-instrumentalist, vocalist and FACT Rated alum Kelsey Lu has released a new single, Due West.

Lu has called the song “a continuation of the evolution of self”, describing it as: “A continuous questioning of the romanticism of ‘home’ and what we leave behind in order to gain hope in what’s ahead.”

The single follows ‘Shade Of Blue’, which was released earlier this year, and was produced by Rodaidh McDonald with additional work from Skrillex. She’s also performed as an ensemble player in Oneohtrix Point Never’s M.Y.R.I.A.D. live shows.

