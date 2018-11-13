Björk announces new live show for 2019, Cornucopia

Photograph by: Warren Du Preez & Nick Thornton Jones

The concert performance will be directed by Harry Potter and The Cursed Child director John Tiffany.

Björk has revealed details about Cornucopia, a new live show for 2019 that will premiere as part of the opening program for New York’s new multi-arts centre The Shed.

The show will be directed by Tony-award winner John Tiffany, who’s previous directing credits include the stage adaptation of John Carney’s musical Once and Harry Potter and The Cursed Child. Tiffany will work in collaboration with media artist Tobias Gremmler and stage designer Chloe Lamford.

Björk will be joined onstage by Viibra, a seven-piece female Icelandic flute ensemble who feature on the artist’s 2017 album Utopia, with Katie Buckley (harp), Manu Delago (percussion) and Bergur Þórisson (electronics).

Date and ticket information will be announced later this year. Go to The Shed’s website for more details about Cornucopia, as well as the rest of their opening program for Spring 2019.

