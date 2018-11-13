Listen to ‘Dark Cut’ featuring Jonnine Standish now.

Copenhagen’s Loke Rahbek, AKA Croatian Amor, returns to his own Posh Isolation imprint for a new album, Isa.

The album features vocal contributions from Yves Tumor, Frederikke Hoffmeier, AKA Puce Mary, Alto Aria, Soho Rezanejad and HTRK’s Jonnine Standish, who features on the single ‘Dark Cut’.

Rahbek’s latest album as Croatian Amor follows the “bubblegum industrial” EP Finding People and his 2016 album Love Means Taking Action. Both of these projects were released on Posh Isolation, which Rahbek operates together with Christian Stadsgaard, AKA Vanity Productions.

Isa will be available on digital and physical formats early next year on January 25, 2019 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Towards Isa’

02. ‘In Alarm Light’ [Feat. Soho Rezanejad]

03. ‘Point Reflex Blue’

04. ‘Eden 1.1’

05. ‘Siren Blur’

06. ‘Dark Cut’ [Feat. Jonnine Standish]

07. ‘Into Salt’ [Feat. Alto Aria]

08. ‘Eden 1.2’

09. ‘In World Cell’

Read next: Bubblegum industrial – Loke Rahbek on Croatian Amor, Lust For Youth and why he wants your naked selfies