Helado Negro returns to RVNG Intl with This Is How You Smile

Listen to the new single ‘Please Won’t Please’ below.

Roberto Carlos Lange, AKA Helado Negro, will release his sixth studio album, This Is How You Smile, early next year on RVNG Intl.

Reflecting on his personal and family life, as well as memories of his childhood, Lange describes the album as “the soundtrack of a person approaching you, slowly, for 40 minutes.”

The album follows Lange’s 2016 album Private Energy – which was re-released in 2017 as Private Energy (Expanded) – as well as the fourth installment of his Island Universe Story EP series, which was released earlier this year.

A portion of the proceeds from the album will be donated to United We Dream, an organization supporting immigrant rights, under Come! Mend!, an initiative bridging RVNG’s work and interest supporting non-profit organizations and charities.

This Is How You Smile arrives on March 8, 2019, via RVNG Intl. The album is available to pre-order digitally, on CD and on limited edition vinyl now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Lange will tour in support of the album throughout Winter and Spring, including some dates supporting Beirut – see below for a full list of tour dates.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Please Won’t Please’

02. ‘Imagining What To Do’

03. ‘Echo for Camperdown Curio’

04. ‘Fantasma Vaga’

05. ‘Pais Nublado’

06. ‘Running’

07. ‘Seen My Aura’

08. ‘Sabana de luz’

09. ‘November 7’

10. ‘Todo Lo Que Me Falta’

11. ‘Two Lucky’

12. ‘My Name Is For My Friends’

Helado Negro Winter/Spring 2019 tour:

Dec 01, 2018 – Lake Atitlan, Guatemala @ Voices from the Lake

Feb 10, 2019 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel*

Feb 11, 2019 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel*

Feb 12, 2019 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues – Boston*

Feb 14, 2019 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem*

Feb 15, 2019 – Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theatre*

Feb 16, 2019 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg*

Feb 19, 2019 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS*

Feb 20, 2019 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts*

Feb 21, 2019 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre*

Feb 22, 2019 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre*

Feb 23, 2019 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre*

Feb 26, 2019 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre*

Feb 27, 2019 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre*

Feb 28, 2019 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall*

March 02, 2019 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater*

March 26, 2019 – Düdingen, CH @ Bad Bonn

March 27, 2019 – Basel, CH @ Kaserne

March 27, 2019 – St. Gallen, CH @ Palace

March 30, 2019 – Berlin, DE @ Funkhaus*

March 31, 2019 – Berlin, DE @ Funkhaus*

April 02, 2019 – Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National*

April 04, 2019 – Groningen, Netherlands @ De Oosterpoort*

April 05, 2019 – Paris, France @ Le Grand Rex*

April 06, 2019 – Cologne, Germany @ Palladium*

April 08, 2019 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg – Ronda*

April 10, 2019 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall*

April 11, 2019 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Town Hall*

April 12, 2019 – London, England @ Eventim Apollo*

April 14, 2019 – Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer*

April 15, 2019 – Munich, DE @ Zenith*

April 17, 2019 – Lugano, CH @ Studio Foce

April 18, 2019 – Milan, France @ Alcatraz*

April 19, 2019 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Volkshaus*

April 20, 2019 – Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Motel Mozaique Festival

May 10, 2019 – Los Angeles, CA – Walt Disney Concert Hall – w/ Lila Downs

* In support of Beirut

