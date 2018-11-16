The soundtrack to Leckey’s 2017 exhibition Bridge Age Regression.

Turner-prize winning artist Mark Leckey has joined Warp Records for the release of Exorcism of the Bridge @Eastham Rake, the soundtrack to his 2017 exhibition Affect Bridge Age Regression.

The multimedia work was developed from MoMA PS1’s survey of Leckey’s work in 2016 which the label calls “a refracted view of his memories and internal mythologizing of a motorway bridge on the M53 in Birkenhead near his childhood home.”

The 10″ vinyl release, which will be limited to 500 copies, features Leckey’s original soundtrack and a remix from Evian Christ.

Exorcism of the Bridge @Eastham Rake is available now. Check out the cover art and watch an interview with Mark Leckey discussing Affect Bridge Age Regression, below.

