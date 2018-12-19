Ableton releases free Live 10 pack of vintage synth sounds

By , Dec 19 2018

Image via: Ableton

The pack is made from samples of synths like the Juno-106 and Korg Polysix.

Ableton is giving all Live 10 users an early Christmas present in the form of a free Live pack full of vintage synth sounds.

Singularities includes 40 Instrument Racks for Live 10’s Simpler device made from single samples, all taken from classic synths like the Juno-106, Minimoog, Oberheim OB-X and Korg Polysix.

The pack includes a selection of bass, pads, leads and keys, each of which have eight macros for shaping the sounds further. According to Ableton, the packs sound “somewhat rawer and more digital” than what you’d expect from the same sounds used with traditional samplers.

The pack – which also includes two drum kits, 150 MIDI clips and three demo songs – was designed by Huston Singletary, who has posted demo videos of the pack on his Instagram.

Singularities is available for free download now from the Ableton website, as long as you’re a Live 10 owner.

Read next: Ableton Loop 2018 – A glimpse of music’s future amid climate change catastrophe

