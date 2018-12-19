Reason gets its own modular synthesizer, Complex-1

The instrument combines West and East Coast synthesis methods.

Propellerhead has developed a fully patchable virtual modular synthesizer plug-in for its popular DAW, Reason.

Complex-1 takes its inspiration from different modular approaches, combining the West Coast-style synthesis tools developed by Don Buchla and the East Coast methods of Bob Moog.

Buchla’s work is represented by modules such as the Complex Oscillator, Low Pass Gates and Shaper modules, while Moog’s sound design philosophy can be seen in Complex -1’s regular oscillator and ladder filter.

The synth, which is described by Propellerhead as “one of the most ambitious synths” it’s ever made, is available now from the Propellerhead store for $99/£89, though you’ll need Reason 10.1 or higher to use it.

