London’s Rhythm Section label launches sample pack series for budding producers

By , Jan 9 2019

Image via: Rhythm Section/Studiotime

The first collection was created at the Rhythm Section Studio.

Rhythm Section, the south London-based label founded by Bradley Zero, is starting a series of sample packs.

The series has been launched to “assist the next budding Al Dobson Jr, Chaos in the CBD or FYI Chris” and kicks off with a 71-sample collection recorded in the Rhythm Section Studio, which was opened in 2017 in Bermondsey.

The first sample pack contains drums (all resampled into an MPC2000XL), chords, basslines, leads, a house construction loop and is available from Bandcamp for £5. All proceeds will go towards creating the second pack in the series. [via RA]

