Arturia’s new MicroFreak synth features 11 digital oscillator modes

By , Jan 25 2019
Arturia MicroFreak

Image via: Arturia

MicroFreak costs just $349.

Arturia’s new synth for 2019 is a digital instrument boasting 11 oscillator modes, including some developed by Eurorack company Mutable Instruments.

Oscillators featured in the $349 MicroFreak include Superwave, Harmonic Oscillator, Karplus-Strong, Wavetable, Virtual Analog, Waveshaper, FM, Grain, Chords, Speech and Modal.

The MicroFreak also combines a “fat analog filter” with an unusual PCB keyboard. Despite the keyboard looking like a slightly larger take on the one found on Korg’s Volca range, it features pressure sensitivity and polyphonic aftertouch.

Arturia has also included a sequencer with “Spice” and “Dice” modes to add randomization. As with many of Arturia’s other recent synths, the MicroFreak has its own modulation matrix for further shaping your sounds as well as CV outputs for connecting to analog gear.

MicroFreak is set to arrive in April and is priced at $349/€299.

