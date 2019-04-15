Juan Atkins at Phonica's Record Store Day 2019 party

Watch Juan Atkins, Shanti Celeste and more play at Phonica’s Record Store Day 2019 party

By , Apr 15 2019

Photograph by: Ceili McGeever

All the highlights from Phonica’s annual RSD celebration.

Last weekend, Phonica hosted its annual Record Store Day party, this year teaming up with Junction 2 Festival to bring an all-star lineup to the basement of the London shop.

If you weren’t able to make it to what was another roadblock party, fear not – FACT was there to stream all the action.

Catch up on sets below from DJ Fett Burger, Nick The Record, Harrison BDP B2B Fabio Monesi, Detroit In Effect, Skream, Shanti Celeste B2B Danielle and techno originator Juan Atkins.

This year’s Junction 2 Festival takes place on June 7 and 8 at London’s Boston Manor Park. Find tickets at the festival website.

DJ Fett Burger

Nick The Record

Harrison BDP B2B Fabio Monesi

Detroit In Effect

Skream

Shanti Celeste B2B Danielle

Juan Atkins

Read next: Deep Inside – April 2019’s must-hear house and techno playlist

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

AIAIAI pays tribute to shuttered record stores with t-shirt collection curated by Trevor Jackson

Apr 11 2019

AIAIAI pays tribute to shuttered record stores with t-shirt...
Phonica’s annual Record Store Day party in London returns for 2019

Apr 11 2019

Phonica's annual Record Store Day party in London returns for...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+