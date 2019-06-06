Listen to FACT’s Field Day 2019 playlist with Skee Mask, Tirzah and more

Field Day is back, check out FACT’s bumper playlist to get a taste of the action.

London’s popular Field Day weekender returns to London this weekend – June 7-8 to be exact – and there’s plenty of music to be excited about.

FACT is hosting a special stage in collaboration with Printworks on both nights, with appearances from Leon Vynehall, Maya Jane Coles, Modeselektor, HAAi, Denis Sulta and so many others. Aside from that, there’s tons more to see including Channel Tres, Jorja Smith, DEBONAIR, Pusha-T, Earl Sweatshirt and Skee Mask. Anyone familiar with FACT is sure to find something to sink their teeth into.

Field Day has moved this year and will be taking place in a warehouse complex in Meridian Water. For more information and tickets, head to the Field Day site.

