Junction 2 2019: All the action from FACT’s stage with Ben UFO, Shanti Celeste and more

Down to The Woods with Ben UFO and friends.

In an Instagram Story this weekend, Richie Hawtin said London’s Junction 2 was “the best techno festival I’ve seen in the UK since the ’90s”. It’s not hard to see why. Despite being a stone’s throw from central London, Junction 2’s location feels intimate and secluded, whether you’re dancing to main stage techno favorites or headier grooves.

This year saw the festival expand to two days, allowing it to book artists like Daphni, Objekt, Batu, Peach, Umfang, Volvox, and DJ Stingray alongside techno mainstays Hawtin, Ricardo Villalobos, Amelie Lens, Dixon and Adam Beyer.

FACT hosted its own stage at Junction 2: The Woods, where Ben UFO took control and invited re:ni, Call Super, Shanti Celeste and rRoxymore to play. Check out some of the highlights and moments from across the festival shot by FACT’s Ceili McGeever below.

re:ni

https://www.instagram.com/p/ByaLanmhHKe/

rRoxymore

https://www.instagram.com/p/Byablugh2AB/

Call Super B2B Shanti Celeste

https://www.instagram.com/p/Byar50kB-mO/

Ben UFO

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bya49whh3XZ/

