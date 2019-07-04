Listen to FACT’s Lovebox 2019 playlist with Solange, J Hus and more

Get in the mood for Lovebox 2019 with our party-starting playlist.

Lovebox Festival returns to west London’s Gunnersbury Park from July 12–13, and it’s stacked to the gills with artists from the worlds of rap, R&B, club music and more.

Solange, Chance The Rapper, J Hus are just a few of the big name headliners this year, with Four Tet, Giggs, Slowthai, Brockhampton and Lizzo also appearing on the main stage. Elsewhere, there’s plenty more to see, including CupcaKKe, Kaytranada, Cypress Hill performing their 1993 classic Black Sunday and DJ sets from Krystal Klear, Dance System, Big Miz, Jayda G and Chicago legend Paul Johnson.

To get you in the mood, we’ve compiled a playlist featuring some of our must-see acts from this year’s festival. Listen below, and pick up tickets from the Lovebox site.

