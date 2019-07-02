The Rap Round-up: June 2019

Every month, columnists Lorena Cupcake and Torry Threadcraft compile a playlist of the most noteworthy rap releases for The Rap Round-up. This month, Lil Nas X’s got a new hit in the back.

By the time rappers hit the Freshman Class, they’ve been doing their homework for years. That’s why we spend more time checking for artists still trying to get noticed, like Guapdad 4000, Drayco McCoy or Alabama’s NoCap.

North Side Chicago’s Polo G, a noticeable absence on XXL’s list, brought emotion and lyricism to life on his debut album. Jean Deaux represented the West Side with her first LP Empathy, while the South Side’s Ajani Jones teased an album — also his first — slated for next month.

Lil Nas X upgraded his One Hit Wonder status with a plus-one after ‘Panini’ proved oddly inescapable this month, critical lambasts of his cowboy-booted strut into brand status no match for the curative powers of a bop.

Meanwhile, Migos provided their most enjoyable moments separately this month, as Offset commanded a troupe of dancers on the BET Awards stage and Quavo split a hook with Roddy Richh on E-40’s posse cut. The Atlanta group’s joyless ode to Atlanta’s The Gold Room, ‘Stripper Bowl’, did not merit inclusion here.

Every music writer reaches a point where they run out of metaphors for Future’s morbid depression, and that’s where the playlist gets weird. Comedian Zack Fox, a legendary guest on the old FACT at BBOX shows, throws out rapid one-liners (“Shout-out mental illness”) over Kenny Beats’ airy keys; Chief Keef summons uncharacteristic energy with help from Zaytoven; Baton Rouge’s Level bandies bald threats over DJ B-Real’s beat.

Continuing a trend we’ll see all summer, producer Tay Keith commanded featured artist credit on Denzel Curry’s ZUU, while Atlanta wunderkind Pi’erre Bourne dropped the fourth installment of his solo TLOP series. Yo Pi’erre, you wanna come out here?

Listen to June’s picks via Spotify or Apple Music below and subscribe to the playlists to get fresh selections direct, every month.

Tracklist:

Roddy Ricch – ‘Out The Mud’

Lil Nas X – ‘Panini’

Guapdad 4000 – ‘Flossin’

Drayco McCoy – ‘I Guess’

Future – ‘Government Official’

Casey Veggies & Rockie Fresh – ‘I Been Workin”

Jean Deaux – ‘Break Time’

Polo G – ‘Deep Wounds’

Ajani Jones – ‘Pluto’

NoCap – ‘Blind Nights’

Rod Wave – ‘Paint the Sky Red’

Valee – ‘You & Me Both

E-40 – ‘Chase the Money’ [Feat. Quavo, Schoolboy Q, A$AP Ferg & Roddy Ricch]

PopLord – ‘Cap & Gown’

Zack Fox & Kenny Beats – ‘Jesus is the One (I Got Depression)’

YBN Cordae – ‘Bad Idea’ [Feat. Chance the Rapper]

Pell – ‘Too Much of a Good Thing’

GoldLink – ‘Zulu Screams’ [Feat. Maleek Berry & Bibi Bourelly]

Skepta – ‘Redrum’ [Feat. Key!]

Denzel Curry & Tay Keith – ‘AUTOMATIC’

Cardi B – ‘Press’

Chief Keef – ‘Masturbation’

Level – ‘Stomped Out’ [Feat. DJ B-Real]

Scarlxrd – ‘GXING THE DISTANCE’

NLE Choppa – ‘Free Youngboy’

Yungeen Ace – ‘Society’

Fredo Bang – ‘Why’

1400 Spin Gang – ‘Facts’

Level – ’24-7′ [Feat. Big Poppa & BBE AJ]

Rod Wave – ‘ATR For Life’

NoCap – ‘Ghetto Angels’

Lil Keed – ‘Snake’

Pi’erre Bourne – ‘Juice’

Pat App – ‘Public Relations’

Aaron Aye – ‘Deep End’

Lorena Cupcake writes about every facet of culture. Find their insightful coverage on music, food and more at lorenacupcake.com.

Torry Threadcraft is a Brooklyn-based breakfast food enthusiast, moonlighting as a freelance writer from South Georgia.

Olivea Kelly is an independent artist and designer. Find her on Instagram or at opk.studio.

Read next: The Rap Round-up: May 2019