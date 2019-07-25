The Rap Round-up: July 2019

Every month, columnist Lorena Cupcake compiles a playlist of the most noteworthy rap releases for The Rap Round-up. This month, ShooterGang Kony displays his wit, Lil Skies showcases his youth and Glitter Moneyyy flex their sexuality.

With clarion BRA-TAT-TAT-TAT, this playlist starts with a dance party; we’ve front-loaded the deck with tracks to fill a dancefloor with Barbz, the Beyhive and anyone in between. Dance with hip-hop’s original Doll, bailar con Rucci and pop your yoni with Benjamin Earl Turner before you settle in for the ride.

Saweetie, Weezy and Big K.R.I.T. turn hypnotic over the bassline from last year’s Kanye and Lil Pump collaboration. Bad Bunny and J Bavin turn up over a beat from reggaeton stalwart Tainy. Drake links with Rick Ross for a money-obsessed memento mori.

Lil Tecca’s ‘Ransom’ earned inclusion by breaking the top 10 on Billboard’s Rap Chart; he’s enjoyed rising success since self-releasing the brief and melodic earworm back in May, despite (or perhaps because of) a refreshingly honest and widely-shared video where he admits the lyrics are fictitious braggadocio through a glinting mouth of teenage braces.

Don’t worry; we’ve left out any songs featuring Ed Sheeran, members of Blink-182 or the yodeling Wal-mart kid. Instead, we’ve got tracks from Chicago’s Kembe X, West Coast producer DJ Mustard as well as Memphis collaborators Young Dolph and Key Glock.

ShooterGang Kony displays his wit (“I don’t know these bitches, Imma call ‘em all Ashley”); Lil Skies showcases his youth (“We’ve been makin’ hits since like 1992, I wasn’t alive, but I still was making moves”). Esoteric dancer, costume collector and rapper BennY RevivaL drops dense lyrics like walls of religious tract text over a Blood Orange beat, while brilliant and introspective rapper Maxo Kream celebrates Houston pride alongside Travis Scott.

Finally, expert card cracker Teejayx6 dispenses step-by-step scamming lessons, and Glitter Moneyyy flex their sexuality leading us out with a euphoric chant.

Listen to June’s picks via Spotify or Apple Music below and subscribe to the playlists to get fresh selections direct, every month.

Tracklist:

Nicki Minaj – ‘MEGATRON’

Tierra Whack, Beyoncé and Moonchild Sanelly – ‘MY POWER’

Chanté – ‘Rude Bitch’

Allan Kingdom – ‘cudi buddi’ (feat. Drelli)

Lil Gotit – ‘Pop My Shit’

YBN Nahmir – ‘Fuck it Up’ (feat. City Girls & Tyga)

Kash Doll – ‘Ready Set’ (feat. Big Sean)

Rucci – ‘La Bamba’

Cupcakke – ‘Ayesha’

Berner & Curren$y – ‘Gangsta Shit’ (feat Kokane & G Perico)

Yung Baby Tate – ‘Mean Girl’ (ft Queen Key & Asian Doll)

tobi lou & Tony Bigz – ‘My Party’

Benjamin Earl Turner – ‘Yoni Pop’

Big K.R.I.T. – ‘Addiction’

J Balvin & Bad Bunny – ‘YO LE LLEGO’

Drake – ‘Money in the Grave’ (feat. Rick Ross)

Lil Tecca – ‘Ransom’

Kembe X – ‘Off The Leash’

Mustard & Migos – ‘Pure Water’

Young Dolph & Key Glock – ‘Baby Joker’

Future – ‘Undefeated’ (feat. Lil Keed)

ShooterGang Kony – ‘Charlie’

Mike C da Champ, OMB Peezy – ‘Grind 2 Get It’

Dreamville & J. Cole – ‘Under the Sun’ (feat. DaBaby)

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – ‘Palmolive’ (feat. Pusha T and Killer Mike)

Quality Control, Lil Baby & DaBaby – ‘Baby’

Rich Homie Quan – ‘Cash On Me’

Lil West – ‘Bad’

Lil Skies – ‘Going Off’

Jaden Smith – ‘i-drip-or-is’

Blood Orange – ‘Seven Hours Part 1’ (feat. BennY RevivaL)

Maxo Kream – The Relays (feat. Travis Scott)

Guapdad 4000 & Mozzy – ‘Scammin”

Teejayx6 – ‘Swipe Lesson’

Glittery Moneyyy – ‘Yes!’

Lorena Cupcake writes about every facet of culture. Find their insightful coverage on music, food and more at lorenacupcake.com.

Olivea Kelly is an independent artist and designer. Find her on Instagram or at opk.studio.

Read next: The Rap Round-up: June 2019