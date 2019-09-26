The Rap Round-up: September 2019

Every month, columnist Lorena Cupcake compiles a playlist of the most noteworthy rap releases. Subscribe to for The Rap Round-up on Spotify or Apple Music.

Post Malone’s latest album was inescapable this month, dominating streaming charts and drowning out artists with less mass appeal. With all due respect to Posty’s impact [Ed. note: Meh], this playlist intends to tip the balance back toward more obscure pleasures.

In the UK, Stormzy paid homage to grime legend Wiley, while Drake supported TV drama Top Boy by tossing his Link Up TV freestyle on the soundtrack.

Over in Atlanta, Thug and Gunna float effortlessly on a track from R & B star Jacquees. Top New York producer Harry Fraud provides la música for an overlooked French Montana cut, Shy Glizzy’s tribute to family and G Herbo’s a plea for nonviolence.

We’ve got a chilly cut from respected rhymesayer Money Man, a hilarious yarn by Danny Brown and brand-conscious bops from Rico Nasty and Yung Kayo.

Drill artist King Von, whose long history of legal trouble includes a summer arrest with label mate Lil Durk, celebrates his freedom; fellow Chicagoan CupcakKe releases what could be her last track ever, as she tearfully announced she was going to stop making music earlier this month. Kodak Black affiliate Jackboy sounds just like his mentor, while Mozzy and Gunplay team up for a whole EP.

After tracks from Quando Rando and Polo G, a murderer’s row of urbano talent tip their hat to Beyoncé (whose name sounds like ‘B11’ in Spanish). Let Princess Nokia and Major Lazer key you up before Kembe X’s thoughtful meditation on mental illness carries you home.

Listen to August’s picks via Spotify or Apple Music below and subscribe to the playlists to get fresh selections direct, every month.

Tracklist:

Stormzy – ‘Wiley Flow’

Drake – ‘Behind Barz (Bonus)’

A$AP Rocky – ‘Babushka Boi’

Sheff G – ‘We Getting Money’

Post Malone – ‘Enemies’ [Feat. DaBaby]

Gang Starr – ‘Family and Loyalty’ [Feat. J. Cole]

Jacquees – ‘Verify’ [Feat. Young Thug & Gunna]

French Montana – ‘Suicide Doors’ [Feat. Gunna]

Shy Glizzy – ‘Ohana’

G Herbo – ‘Summer is Cancelled’

Money Man – ‘So Cold’

NLE Choppa – ‘Camelot’

Danny Brown – ‘Dirty Laundry’

Lil Tecca – ‘Bossanova’

Rico Nasty – ‘Fashion Week’

Yung Kayo – ‘Vetements Jeans’

King Von – ‘Went Silly’

CsupcakKe – ‘Grilling N****s’

Jackboy – ‘Make the News’ [Feat. Shy Glizzy]

Mozzy & Gunplay – ‘Where I’m From’

Quando Rondo – ‘Couldn’t Beat the Odds’

Polo G – ‘Heartless’ [Feat. Mustard]

Lil Tracy – ‘Bad For You’

Molly Brazy – ‘Wood’

Rvssian, Darell & Zion & Lennox – ‘B11’ [Feat. Myke Towers]

Princess Nokia – ‘Sugar Honey Iced Tea (S.H.I.T.)’

Major Lazer – ‘Que Calor’ [Feat. J Balvin & El Alfa]

Kembe X – ‘Voices’

