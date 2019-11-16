The Rap Round-up: October 2019

Every month, columnist Lorena Cupcake compiles a playlist of the most noteworthy rap releases. Subscribe to for The Rap Round-up on Spotify or Apple Music.

This October, Youngboy Never Broke Again celebrated his first number one album with the release of AI YoungBoy 2. In the lyrics to ‘Lonely Child’, he details the losses and laments of his troubled past (which includes an arrest for assaulting a girlfriend).

Guapdad 4000 and Chance the Rapper mourn stolen designer gear with help from Kirk Franklin, the gospel musician who’s influenced Kanye West’s embrace of the genre. Travis Scott looks down from the heavens as supergroup Ghetto Sage (Smino, Saba and Noname) drop their first single.

Becky G raps in Spanish on a cultural k-pop mash-up from BTS member j-hope; pop and hop-hop collide under the guidance of Young Baby Tate, who scored a viral Tik Tok hit paired with the artist Ashnikko. Meghan Thee Stallion hops on a string of singles while Oakland duo SU’lan trade no-nonsense verses.

Puerto Rican rap royalty powers up on ‘Aventura’. Londoner AJ Tracey enlists help from Atlanta rapper Sahbabii and Toronto singer SAFE. Awful Records artists Father and Zack Fox keep it all in the family.

Catch back-to-back tracks from close collaborators Teejayx6 and Kasher Quon before new music from rapper Lil Tjay, Quin NFN, Roddy Rich and more.

Young artists like iann dior, Ness Heads and Jaydayoungan don’t hide their vulnerability, crafting emotive and compelling songs to comfort you in your lowest moments. Bounce back with resilient and optimistic tracks from Michael Christmas, Michael Sneed and Kembe X.

Continuing the theme of hope, ‘JT First Day Out’ celebrates the City Girl’s release from prison with a confessional freestyle. Now that she’s reunited with her “other half” Young Miami, we hope new music is on the way.

Listen to Octobers’s picks via Spotify or Apple Music below and subscribe to the playlists to get fresh selections direct, every month.

Tracklist:

YoungBoy Never Broke Again – ‘Lonely Child’

Zé Taylor – ‘Necessity’

Guapdad 4000 – ‘Gucci Pajamas’ [Feat. Chance the Rapper & Charlie Wilson]

Kanye West – ‘Follow God’

Travis Scott – ‘HIGHEST IN THE ROOM’

Ghetto Sage – ‘Häagen Dazs’

Yung Baby Tate – ‘CAMP’

Dai Burger – ‘Salty’ [Feat. Saint]

j-hope – ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ [Feat. Becky G.]

Ashnikko – ‘STUPID’ [Feat. Yung Baby Tate]

Kidd Kenn – ‘Babysitter’

Rubi Rose – ‘Hit Yo Dance’ [Feat. Yella Beezy & NLE Choppa]

Peewee Longway & Money Ma – ‘Ooowwweee’

AzChike Rich & Ratchet – ‘Nasty’

Yo Gotti – ‘Pose’ [Feat. Megan Thee Stallion & Lil Uzi Vert]

Gucci Mane – ‘Big Booty’ [Feat. Megan Thee Stallion]

Moneybagg Yo & Megan Thee Stallion – ‘All Dat’

French Montana – ‘Twisted’ [Feat. Juicy J, Logic & A$AP Rocky]

BlumBros & MAKJ – ‘Move’

SU’lan – ‘Talk to Me’

Lunay, Ozuna & Anuel AA – ‘Aventura’

AJ Tracey – ‘Zelda’ [Feat. SahBabii & SAFE]

Father & Zack Fox – ‘Family Function’

Benjamin Earl Turner – ‘Bad Nature’ [Feat. MfnMelo]

Teejayx6 – ‘Blackmail’

Kasher Quon – ‘Matter of Time, Pt. 2’

Lil Tjay – ‘Ruthless’ [Feat. Jay Critch]

Lucki – ‘4 The Betta’

HoodRich Pablo Juan – ‘Minute Maid’

Quin NFN – ‘Poles’ [Feat. NLE Choppa]

Lil Berete – ‘Money Moves’ [Feat. Headie One]

Roddy Ricch – ‘Big Stepper’

iann dior – ‘Strings’ [Feat. Gunna]

Ness Heads – ‘Make Me Feel’

Rod Wave – ‘Close Enough to Hurt’

Lil Zay Osama – ‘Percocet Crazy’

JayDaYoungan – ’23 Island’

Kash Doll – ‘No Lames’ [Feat. Summer Walker]

Internet money, Lil Tecca & A Boogie wit da Hoodie – ‘Somebody’

Michael Christmas – ‘Close My Eyes’ [Feat. Joseph Chilliams]

Michael Sneed – ‘Hop Scotch’

Kembe X – ‘Lftff’

City Girls – ‘JT First Day Out’

Lorena Cupcake writes about every facet of culture. Find their insightful coverage on music, food and more at lorenacupcake.com.

Olivea Kelly is an independent artist and designer. Find her on Instagram or at opk.studio.