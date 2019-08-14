Roland and Serato team up on controller aimed at mobile DJs

The DJ-707M also features built-in Roland drum sounds.

Roland and Serato have teamed up on the DJ-707M, a controller aimed specifically at working mobile DJs.

“Mobile DJs don’t just play music—they’re also the MC, sound tech, lighting designer, and sometimes the event organizer too,” Roland says of the target market for the DJ-707M, which combines typical DJ controller features like jog wheels, performance pads, onboard effects and dual USB ports with a live sound console and loudspeaker management.

The DJ-707M’s sound and loudspeaker management functions include audio scene presets, anti-feedback, zone outputs for sending a separate mix to a videographer as well as three-band EQ and effects for its two microphone inputs.

The controller is built for Serato DJ Pro users, and like Roland’s DJ-808 controller released in 2016, the DJ-707M also includes a built-in drum machine with classic 808 and 909 sounds. Buyers also receive a free 90-day membership to MP3 subscription platform BPM Supreme.

Roland’s DJ-707M controller is released this month and costs $999 – find out more at the Roland website.

