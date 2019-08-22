MasterSounds launches handmade two-valve compact DJ mixer

Aug 22 2019

Photo by: Name of Photographer

Originally published on The Vinyl Factory.

“Designed for clubs and DJs… with ‘no compromise’ audio fidelity.”

MasterSounds has unveiled a new mixer in its Radius range, called the TWO VALVE.

Priced at £1,495, the TWO VALVE features two channel strips with aux send, two 36mm illuminated VU meters, a 3-band master EQ/isolator, a Penny & Giles crossfader with contour control. Each mixer is hand-built at Union Audio in Cornwall, UK.

“The valves’ high input impedance minimises loading on the preceding stages but provides low output impedance to drive the VCAs, whilst natural compression smooths and warms harsh transients. Careful circuit design around the valves minimises noise and distortion,” explains DJ mixer designer, Andy Rigby-Jones, from MasterSounds’ technology partner, Union Audio.

It follows MasterSounds’ flagship Radius 4V DJ mixer, Linear 4V mixer, and Radius 2 mixer.

Head here to order.

